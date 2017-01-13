Carnevale faces judge, pleads not guilty

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former State Representative John Carnevale faced a judge in Providence Superior Court Friday morning.

Carnevale is being charged with three counts of perjury and one count of filing a false document. He surrendered himself to Rhode Island State Police Thursday.

The former State Representative came under fire after his testimony to the Providence Board of Canvassers last summer regarding his residency.

Officials claim he was living outside of the district he represented.

Carnevale pleaded not guilty. He had no comment as he walked out the courtroom alongside his attorney Peter Petrarca.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin was inside the courtroom during Carnevale’s arraignment. Afterward, Kilmartin offered a message to the Rhode Islanders that Carnevale used to represent.

Carnevale could face up to 20 years in prison for each perjury charge. The charge for filing a false document is a misdemeanor and results in a one year sentence.



