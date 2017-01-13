The criminal past of Glenn Armstrong, the person of interest in - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

The criminal past of Glenn Armstrong, the person of interest in his father's killing



BLACKSTONE- The son of a Blackstone man who was found dead in his home Wednesday, arraigned today in New Jersey on a fugitive of justice charge.
Glenn Armstrong was arrested on a Massachusetts warrant after police say he failed to give them a DNA sample. At this point he's a person of interest but not yet a suspect in his father's homicide. We're learning this is not his first run-in with the police in fact there are many incidents dating back to the early 90's.
 
"He has served several sentences in the past one of those in 1994 for threats to kill President Bill Clinton," says Worcester County DA Joseph Early.
 
According to the Boston Herald, Falmouth police say Armstrong was arrested after he told a ticket-seller on a ferry to Martha's Vineyard he intended to kill the president who was vacationing there. For that he served 18 months in federal prison.

A more recent assault and battery landed him back in prison. It happened at a bar in Blackstone. Early describes it as a severe altercation in which Armstrong was tased and subdued.

"He received a sentence in 2015 of about 9 months so he was released the last year, year and a half," adds Early.

