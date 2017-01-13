OSHA: Overextended boom caused truck to tip over on bridge

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

TIVERTON, R.I. - Federal authorities are blaming an overextended boom for why a truck tipped over on the Sakonnet River Bridge last year, leaving two workers suspended over the water before they were rescued.

Workers located in the bucket of the boom truck were underneath the bridge inspecting the Tiverton structure on Aug. 29 when the truck fell on its side against the guardrail.

The workers were rescued after about an hour.

The area director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Providence office tells The Newport Daily News the truck tipped over because the boom was extended beyond its capacity, which compromised the vehicle.

John Waitkus, owner of the Massachusetts-based contractor that rented the vehicle, is blaming an alleged manufacturing defect for the incident.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017