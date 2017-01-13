East Providence murder suspect brought back to RI to face judge

By Alana Cerrone

James Stevens, wanted for the murder of 24-year-old father Jasper Williams in East Providence, is finally behind bars in Rhode Island after more than two weeks on the run.

There to watch Stevens face a judge – the victim's mother Alecia Williams and about a dozen other family members in shirts reading 'Long Live Jasper'.

"I just cried I thought he would at least have his head down or show some type of remorse."

Last month Jasper Williams was stabbed outside of his home. He later died at the hospital. His mother says he was released from prison just weeks before his death.

She describes her son as hardworking and athletic.

"He was working at Champs Sports in the providence place mall for approximately 5 years. He worked for Fitness Connection (in North Carolina) as a fitness trainer...meanwhile while he was doing that he worked for a moving company so he was extremely extremely healthy."

After the stabbing authorities immediately issued a warrant for Stevens, but it wasn't until December 28, 18 days after the stabbing, that U.S. Marshals tracked him down in El Paso, Texas. Police believe he might have been trying to make it over the border.

Now Alecia Williams says although her son is gone se finds comfort in the fact that part of him will live on.

“I did find out he's an organ donor. Once they allow me to meet these 5 individuals I can still hear his heart."

Williams says she doesn’t know what led to her son’s fatal stabbing but she did say that Stevens’ girlfriend is her son’s ex-girlfriend.

