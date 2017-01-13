Suspected norovirus outbreak shuts down Woonsocket school

By: Samantha Fenlon

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – The Globe Park School in Woonsocket will be shut down for most of next week after what is believed to be a norovirus outbreak on Friday.

"I only had 4 out today but that was pretty good. There were some that half the class was absent," said teacher Ed LaPierre.

Superintendent Patrick McGee says high numbers of students started to get sick part way through the week. But Friday was the worst with 90 students and 20 teachers calling out.

"We made the decision that it would be best for our students and our staff to cancel next Tuesday and Wednesday. So, we would give our staff and our students 5 days to be at home get rest," said Superintendent Patrick McGee.

Parents told ABC6 News it hasn't been pleasant, but most were relieved that something is being done to stop the spread of this bug.

"He was out Wed and Thurs with the stomach bug- he just went back today. He was telling me kids in his classroom were vomiting,” said Kayla Rojas.

"Well it sounds like a sensible thing to do. If they are going to disinfect the school and hopefully put a stop to this virus," said Muriel Halloran.

Norovirus is highly contagious, and health officials recommend washing your hands regularly and staying away from others if you start to show the symptoms.

