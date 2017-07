By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

SEEKONK, M.A. - A person is facing significant injuries after a serious crash in Seekonk Friday night.

According to police, the unidentified occupant of the vehicle was driving in the area of 165 Newman Ave when they struck a tree just after 10:00p.m.

Authorities transported the victim to Rhode Island Hospital.

Crews are investigating the cause of the crash.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017