P-Bruins Fall as Jordan Subban Beats Brother Malcolm in the Providence Net

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Utica Comets Friday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center 2-1. Sean Kuraly scored the lone P-Bruins goal while Malcolm Subban earned the start in goal against the Comets, a team that featured his younger brother and AHL All-Star Jordan Subban.

Providence got on the board first at 3:14 of the opening period despite being short-handed. Kuraly stole the puck away from a Utica defensemen and broke away all alone with the goalie Richard Bachman. He used a sweet forehand-backhand move to beat him for his fifth goal of the season and second of the shorthanded variety. Taylor Doherty earned his first point as a Bruin on the play as Providence took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Utica tied the score at 6:05 in the second period as Jordan Subban got the better of his brother Malcolm in net. In the second meeting between the two in their career, Jordan sent a slap-shot from the right point by his older brother for his ninth goal of the season. It was the first time Malcolm had allowed his brother to score on him as the teams headed to the locker tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.

The Comets took the lead for good at 11:48 of the closing period after a nice play in transition. Former P-Bruin Pascal Pelletier sent a pass to Cody Kunyk who started a 2-1 break. He sent a centering feed to Mike Zalewski who scored his first goal of the season to give Utica a 2-1 lead. Peter Cehlarik was awarded a penalty shot with 50 seconds left in the game, but could not convert as Providence fell 2-1.

Subban played well in the loss, stopping 32 of 34 shots while Bachman stopped all but one of the 37 shots he faced. The P-Bruins were 0-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. Providence travels to Springfield tomorrow for a 7:05 pm faceoff with the Thunderbirds before finishing the weekend Sunday at the Dunk for a 3:05 game against Bridgeport.