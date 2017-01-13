Brown Taken Down by Princeton in Ivy League Opener

Brown news release...

Princeton, N.J. - Sophomore guard Devin Cannady poured in a career high 29 points on 7-of-9 shooting from behind the three point arc to lead Princeton to a 97-66 win over Brown in the Ivy League opener for the Bears at Jadwin Gymnasium.

Brown falls to 9-8 overall and 0-1 in the Ivy League, while Princeton improves to 9-6 overall and 2-0 in Ivy play.

Princeton sizzled from the field, connecting on 37-of-57 field goals (65-percent) and 12-of-24 treys (50-percent). The Bears were held to 39-percent shooting (21-of-53) from the field and hit just 5-of-18 treys.

Sophomore Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) paced the Bears with 13 points and a team high five rebounds. Sophomore Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) scored 12 points, hitting all five of his free throws, while grabbing four rebounds. Bears’ sophomore Corey Daugherty (Barrington, RI) tossed in nine points and distributed four assists.

Cannady’s 29 points came on 10-of-14 shooting from the field. Myles Stevens was also stellar from the field for the Tigers, connecting on 7-of-8 field goals, including both treys, to score 18 points. Amir Bell chipped in with 14 points for the Tigers, connecting on 6-of-6 field goals.

Brown trailed 46-29 at the half and weren’t able to get any closer in the final 20 minutes. Princeton’s biggest lead came with 4:42 remaining, 90-56, on a lay-up by Mike LeBlanc.

The Bears struggled on the offensive end of the court in the opening 15 minutes and Princeton utilized a 17-2 spurt to pull ahead by as many as 23 points, 40-17, with 5:23 left in the half on a trey by Stevens.

Brown clawed back with a 7-0 spurt on a three-point play by Fuller and four points by senior Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) to trail, 40-24. The teams exchanged baskets and the Bears trailed, 46-29 at intermission.

The Bears complete their first Ivy weekend tomorrow evening, traveling to Philadelphia, PA to face Penn. Tip-off is 8:00 pm at the Palestra.