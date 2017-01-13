Brown Gives Up Pair of Goals in the Third in Loss to 15th Ranked St. Lawrence

Brown news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men’s hockey team held a one-goal lead heading into the third period, but No. 16/15 St. Lawrence scored a pair of goals in the final frame, as the Bears fell to the Saints, 2-1, in ECAC Hockey play Friday at Meehan Auditorium.

St. Lawrence improved to 12-6-5 overall and 8-1-2 in the ECAC, while Brown dropped to 3-12-1 on the season and 2-7-0 on the conference.

Senior Zack Pryzbek (Niagara on the Lake, Ontario) scored the lone goal for the Bears, while freshman Gavin Nieto (Yorba Linda, Calif.) stopped 27 shots in the loss, including 13 in the opening frame. Kyle Hayton made 26 saves in the win for the Saints.

The two teams went a combined 0-for-5 on the power play in a chippy first period. Rookie Brent Beaudoin (Londonderry, N.H.) had the best chance during a St. Lawrence power play late in the stanza, but his shorthanded breakaway bid was turned away by Hayton to preserve the scoreless frame.

SLU outshot Brown, 13-11, in the first period.

Brown broke through late in the second period with the first goal of the game. Andrew Doane (Holliston, Mass.) sent a centering pass to Pryzbek, who raced toward the net and danced through defense, before finally pushing the puck past Hayton for the one-goal lead and his second tally of the season. Max Gottlieb (Old Bridge, N.J.) also picked up an assist on the play.

St. Lawrence responded with consecutive goals in the opening half of the third period. After Ryan Lough put the Saints on the board at 6:16, Eric Sweetman scored a power-play goal exactly two minutes later, giving the visitors the one-goal advantage.

Brown pulled Nieto with 2:12 left on the clock and battled the rest of the way, highlighted by a pair of empty-net saves from defenseman Joe Maguire (Dix Hills, N.Y.) to keep the Bears within reach, but the Saints held on for the victory.

St. Lawrence outshot the Bears, 29-27.

Brown will host Clarkson tomorrow at 7 PM.