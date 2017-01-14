PC's Big Comeback Falls Short Against the Vermont Catamounts at Schneider Arena

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s hockey team was defeated by the 12th-ranked Vermont Catamounts, 4-3, on Jan. 13 at Schneider Arena. The Friars move to 9-8-4 overall and 1-6-2 in Hockey East play while the Catamounts improve to 15-6-2 and 7-3-1 in Hockey East.

Just before the mid-way point of the first period the Catamounts took a 2-0 lead with goals from Matt Alvaro (12:16) and Jarrid Privitera (13:51).

Providence responded at 15:34, to cut the Vermont lead to 2-1 when Vimal Sukumaran tallied his third goal of the season. After picking up the puck from Jacob Bryson, Bryan Lemos skated behind the Catamount net and fed Sukumaran in the slot. The freshman forward one-timed the puck that beat Vermont’s Stefanos Lekkas’ five hole.

Vermont extended their lead to 3-1 by way of Ross Colton at 4:52 of the second period after picking up a rebound and scoring off the near post. The Catamounts added a fourth goal a little over two minutes later from Trey Phillips.

After two periods, the Friars outshot the Catamounts 23-13.

At 8:56 of the third period Lemos tallied his second point of the game to put the Friars within two goals. Spenser Young wheeled around the offensive zone and behind the Catamount goal and quickly fed a wide open Lemos on the back door, who lifted the puck into the upper third of the net.

Young added his second point of the night, scoring his first collegiate goal just 1:34 later. Sukumaran won the offensive zone faceoff back to Young, who walked along the circle and fired a shot that hit off the crossbar and into the net, to cut the Catamount lead to 4-3.

The Friars outshot the Catamounts 10-1 in the third period but was unable to even the score.

Providence will finish the Hockey East series with Vermont at 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Schneider Arena.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (UVM) Matt Alvaro (Lee, Puffer) – Backhand pass by Lee from the bottom of the circles to Alvaro for a wrister under the glove of Hawkey.

2-0 (UVM) Jarrid Privitera (Puffer, Coughlin) – Centering feed from the corner by Puffer to Privitera for the one-timer.

2-1 (PC) Vimal Sukumaran (Lemos, Bryson) – Dump-in by Bryson, Lemos gathered the puck behind the net and centered to Sukumaran at the top of the crease.

3-1 (UVM) Ross Colton (Phillips, Alvaro) – Putback of a rebound from Phillips’ shot from the point.

4-1 (UVM) Trey Phillips (Bowen, Bradley) – One-timer from the top of the circles off a feed from Brian Bowen

4-2 (PC) Bryan Lemos (Young) – Cross-crease pass from Young to Lemos for the tap-in.

4-3 (PC) Spenser Young (Sukumaran) – Wrist shot under the crossbar from the top of the slot.

Notes: Power Plays – Vermont (0/6), Providence (0/5) … final shots on goal: 33-14 in favor of the Friars … shot attempts: Providence 55, Vermont 34 … the Friars have held opponents to 14 shots in consecutive games … Sukumaran recorded his second multi-point game of the season … Lemos and Young recorded their first career two-point games … Hawkey surrendered more than two goals for the first time since Nov. 25.

?