Pats fans beat the cold ahead of divisional game

Games, grilling, and beer - that's how Patriots fan stay warm on a cold game night - topped off, of course, with the excitement of (hopefully) a win over the Texans and a ticket to the AFC Championship.



Fans came from near and far, including Virginia Beach, rooting for their home team - the New England Patriots.

One thing Texans and Patriots fans do have in common - is a love for Patriot-turned-Texan Vince Wilfork



But fans say no team can beat the spirit of Pats Nation on the road to the Super Bowl.

