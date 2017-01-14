Pats fans beat the cold ahead of divisional game

By Alana Cerrone
Games, grilling, and beer - that's how Patriots fan stay warm on a cold game night - topped off, of course, with the excitement of (hopefully) a win over the Texans and a ticket to the AFC Championship.
Fans came from near and far, including Virginia Beach, rooting for their home team - the New England Patriots.
One thing Texans and Patriots fans do have in common - is a love for Patriot-turned-Texan Vince Wilfork
But fans say no team can beat the spirit of Pats Nation on the road to the Super Bowl.
