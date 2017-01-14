Brown Gets Big Road Win at Penn

Brown news release...

Philadelphia, Pa. - Freshman Brandon Anderson (Mahweh, NJ) scored a career and game high 21 points and senior Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) added 20 points to lead Brown to an 82-70 win over Penn Saturday evening at the Palestra.

The win gives Brown a weekend road split in the Ivy League and a 1-1 league mark, 10-8 overall record, while Penn drops to 6-8, 0-3 in Ivy play.

The Bears had made more free throws than any Ivy League team had attempted, and were exceptional from the free throw line again against the Quakers, converting 24-of-26 shots from the line.

Anderson connected on 5-of-10 field goals and 10-of-11 free throws in scoring 21 points. Spieth’s 20 points came on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from the free throw line, while adding five rebounds.

Sophomore Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) had five rebounds and scored 14 points by connecting on 4-of-6 field goals, while senior Tavon Blackmon (Upper Marlboro, MD) chipped in with 12 points.

Matt Howard paced the Quakers with 20 points, while Darnell Foreman added 19. Penn’s AJ Brodeur had 12 points and a game high nine rebounds.

Penn held an 18-15 lead with 12:29 left in the opening half when the Bears took control with an 11-0 run in the next two minutes to grab a 26-18 advantage, capped off by a trey by sophomore Chris Sullivan (Wilmette, IL).

The Bears’ biggest lead came at the 4:16 mark, 35-24, on two Spieth free throws. But a late Quakers rally and a layup by Foreman at the buzzer cut Brown’s advantage to 36-31 at the half.

A turn-around midrange jump shot by Okolie lifted the Bears to a 10-point lead, 55-45, with 12 minutes left in the game.

The Quakers made a run at the Bears and cut Brown’s lead to just two points, 62-60, with 7:43 left on a Max Rothschild layup.

Brown immediately went on an 11-2 run to pull ahead by a 73-62, capped off by a long trey by senior JR Hobbie (Spring Lake, NJ) with 2:14 left.

Brown hosts defending Ivy Champion Yale next Friday, January 20 at the Pizzitola Sports Center, in a game broadcast by on the Ivy League Digital Network and ESPN3. All the action tips-off at 8:00 pm.