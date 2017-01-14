P-Bruins Beat Springfield for 7th Straight Road Win

P-Bruins news release...

Springfield, MA – The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night 1-0 to push their AHL-best road winning streak up to seven games. Jordan Szwarz scored the lone goal for Providence with 17 seconds left in the game for Providence while Anton Khudobin got the start between the pipes.

The first two periods saw very few chances with each team missing out on power play opportunities. Khudobin held strong in net all game, making key saves when called upon on his way to a second straight shutout victory in goal.

With the game seemingly headed to overtime, Providence took advantage of a late Springfield penalty and ended the period on the power play. From behind the net, Szwarz tried to send a centering feed across the crease, but the puck deflected off a Springfield defender and into the net for the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left. Wayne Simpson and Tommy Cross picked up assists on the play as Providence won 1-0.

Khudobin stopped all 26 shots he faced while Reto Berra stopped 18 of 19. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill. The team returns home tomorrow afternoon for a 3:05 faceoff with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.