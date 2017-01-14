PC Friars Get Weekend Sweep Over 12th Ranked Vermont

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Entering the third period tied, the Providence College men’s hockey team exploded for three goals in the final 20 minutes to upend No. 12 Vermont, 4-1, at Schneider Arena on Saturday night.

Erik Foley and Josh Wilkins each recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday, with Foley tallying his team-leading fourth game-winning goal of the season.

The Friars improve to 10-8-4 (2-6-2 HEA), while the Catamounts fall to 15-7-2 (7-4-1 HEA). Friar netminder Hayden Hawkey made 25 stops and Vermont’s Stefanos Lekkas turned away 33 for the visitors.

The Catamounts and Friars battled through a scoreless first period that saw the teams combined for 19 shots on goal, 11 from the visitors as both Hawkey and Lekkas stood tall in the opening 20 minutes. Providence’s best chance of the opening period came with just seconds remaining at the start of a power play as Jake Walman teed up a one-timer that Lekkas flashed the pad to kick out.

Vermont held an 11-8 edge in shots through 20 minutes of action.

The Friars carried the better of the action in the second period as they out-shot the Catamounts by a 16-8 margin. Conor MacPhee looked to put the Friars ahead on a breakaway in the opening minutes of the period but he was denied twice by Lekkas from in close.

The visitors struck first with just four seconds left on the power play after the Friars failed to clear the zone and Mario Puskarich wired a wrister through a screen over the blocker of Hawkey to put Vermont up 1-0. Josh Wilkins continued his torrid goal scoring stretch as he netted his team-high ninth of the season at the 13:42 mark to tie the game. Strong work by Erik Foley forced a turnover along the half-wall and Wilkins gathered the loose puck and blasted a slap shot from the top of the circles past Lekkas for his fourth goal in five games.

The Friars took the lead 2:27 into the third period, a lead they would not relinquish, as strong work down low by Scott Conway led to a wrap-around attempt that caromed off Erik Foley’s skate to put Providence up 2-1. Just 1:12 later, the Friars added some insurance on Vimal Sukumaran’s fourth of the season after he re-directed Brandon Duhaime’s point shot past Lekkas.

The Friar defense and Hawkey stood tall, while Brian Pinho salted the game away with an empty netter to make it a 4-1 game with 1:16 to play.

Up next, will meet UMass Lowell next weekend for a home-and-home set with the RiverHawks beginning Friday night at Tsongas Center.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (UVM) Mario Puskarich (Colton) – After a Friar turnover, Puskarich fired a wrister over the blocker of Hawkey through a screen.

1-1 (PC) Josh Wilkins (Foley) – Slap shot from the top of the slot.

2-1 (PC) Erik Foley (Conway) – Conway’s wrap-around attempt deflected in off of Foley’s skate.

3-1 (PC) Vimal Sukumaran (Duhaime) – Sukumaran won the face-off and deflected Duhaime’s shot past Lekkas.

4-1 (PC) Brian Pinho (ENG) (Wilkins) – Wilkins intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and Pinho finished into an empty net.

Notes: Power Plays – Vermont (1/6), Providence (0/5) … final shots on goal: 37-26 in favor of the Friars … shot attempts: Providence 58, Vermont 47 … Wilkins has now scored in four of his last five games … Sukumaran has scored in back-to-back games … the Friars improve to 11-2-3 on home ice against ranked opponents dating back to 2014 … Conway, Wilkins, Walman, and Pinho each had a game-high five shots on goal.