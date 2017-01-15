PC Friars Hold Off Seton Hall for Win at the Dunk

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Seton Hall University, 65-61, in BIG EAST action on Saturday.

The Friars improved to 12-7 on the season and 2-4 in BIG EAST play. Seton Hall moved to 12-5 on the season and 2-3 in BIG EAST play. The Friars were led by junior Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) with 22 points, followed by junior Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) with 20 points. It marked the first time this season two Friars had 20 or more points in a game.

The Friars traded baskets with the Pirates in the opening minutes of the half on six lead changes. Seton Hall jumped out to an early lead in the first frame, however junior Emmitt Holt (Webster, N.Y.) netted an impressive dunk off of a toss from Lindsey at 11:22 putting the Friars back in the game, 12-10. The Friars took the lead in 11th minute when junior Bullock netted a basket from beyond the three-point arc. PC built a 16-point lead with 3:09 left in the first after two free throws by sophomore Isaiah Jackson. It would prove to be the largest lead of the game. Seton Hall finished the half on a 10-0 run fueled by two threes by Desi Rodriguez.

At the half, the Friars held a six point lead over the Pirates, 34-28. Bullock led the Friars on 14 points and three rebounds. The Friars were 12-23 from the field and shot 3-7 from beyond the arc. Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez led the Pirates on eight points. The Pirates were 11-32 from the field and 3-10 from three point territory.

Seton Hall continued to battle in the second half. The Friars held the lead for 30:13 minutes of the game, before the Pirates evened the score with under three minutes remaining in the game, 57-57. The two teams traded baskets in the final two minutes of play. With 32 seconds left, Cartwright nailed a tough turnaround jumper and was fouled. He made the and one to put the Friars ahead, 63-61. The Friars had their biggest defensive stand of the game as they did not allow Seton Hall to score. Bullock got a defensive rebound with six seconds left, got fouled and made one of two free throws to seal the four-point win.

Providence shot 22-46 (48 percent) from the field and 7-16 (44 percent) from three-point territory. Seton Hall was 25-62 (40 percent from the field overall and 6-21 (29 percent) from behind the arc.

The Friars will be back in action on Monday, January 16 when they face Georgetown University at 9 p.m. in Washington, D.C. on FS1.