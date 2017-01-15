Police: Driver killed in crash that left car in flames

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Police in Mansfield say a driver was killed after failing to negotiate a turn and crashing into a tree.

Officers were called to a wooded area near North Main Street and Dane Street around 2 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported seeing a car on fire. Police say the car was engulfed in flames after striking a large tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was believed to be in the car.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that the driver crashed after failing to negotiate a bend in the road. Authorities have not released the driver's identity.

The crash is being investigated by Mansfield Police and Massachusetts State Police. The town's police say the road has reopened after being closed for 4 hours.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016