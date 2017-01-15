URI Basketball Holds Off UMass, 79-77, Improving To 3-2 In Confe - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Basketball Holds Off UMass, 79-77, Improving To 3-2 In Conference Play

Posted: Updated:

        KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - E.C. Matthews made 10 of 14 from the field and scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Kuran Iverson hit a late 3-pointer and Rhode Island overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Massachusetts 79-77 win on Sunday.

        Iverson finished with 10 points, Hassan Martin added 17 with six blocked shots and Jeff Dotwin scored 11 for Rhode Island (11-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10).    

        Matthews scored six points during a 9-2 run that gave the Rams the lead, 67-62, for good with four minutes left. Dejon Jarreau's layup pulled the Minutemen within four about a minute later but Iverson's 3 made it 73-66 with 2:35 to go and Rhode Island held on from there.

        Malik Hines' layup gave UMass (11-7, 1-4) a 31-16 lead, but the Rams closed the half on an 11-2 run to pull within 38-34 and a 3-point play by Matthews gave them their first lead, 43-42, with 16 minutes to play. There were eight lead changes and five ties from there.

        Rashaan Holloway had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Jarreau finished with 15 points, a career-high nine assist and five rebounds for UMass. 

        AP-WF-01-15-17 2259GMT

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.