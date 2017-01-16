Man arrested after more than a kilo of cocaine found in mailed package

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — A New Bedford man with a lengthy criminal record is behind bars Monday morning.

City police found more than a kilo of cocaine valued at $100,000.

Police say 45-year-old Ivan Fontanez received the cocaine from a package in the mail.

Fontanez also carried an illegal knife in his pocket and had small amount of cash in his possession.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into shipment of narcotics from Puerto Rico through the U.S. mail, according to New Bedford Police Department.

The 45 year-old has had 78 arraignments as an adult ranging from drug distribution to gun charges.

Fontanez will be arraigned on his new charges at Third District Court on Tuesday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017