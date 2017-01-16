Man stabbed during party at university chancellor’s home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man stabbed during party at university chancellor’s home

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

STOUGHTON, MASS. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man has been stabbed during a house party at a university chancellor’s home while he was out of town.

The stabbing happened early Sunday morning at the Stoughton home of University of Massachusetts Boston chancellor J. Keith Motley.

Police say the 20-year-old unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in Boston. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Motley says in a statement that he was traveling and not home at the time of the incident. He says he’s “very concerned” about it as well as the health of the injured man.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects in connection with the stabbing.

Motley has been a chancellor at UMass Boston since 2007.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.