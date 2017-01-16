Mass. State trooper saves abused roosters

By: News Staff

STURBRIDGE, MASS. — Three roosters were rescued from a cock fighting ring during a traffic stop in Massachusetts Sunday.

A state trooper heard noises coming from a gray 2003 Honda Accord they pulled over in Sturbridge this weekend for failing to move over for an ambulance.

According to police, there were four men inside the Honda and the trooper witnessed them shoving something under the seats inside the vehicle. The trooper also heard noises coming from inside it.

The sounds were those of a rooster who were inside two laundry bags and a plastic garbage bag. A total of three roosters were located.

The animals were in poor condition. The roosters had no feathers left on them below the neck and chest area and were covered with gouges on their breasts, legs, and heads.

Also inside the car was a bag containing several rolls of medical tape, nail files, a block of wax, long sharp acrylic talon, pictures of a rooster, and a container of styptic powder which is used to stop bleeding.

The four individuals in the car are now facing animal cruelty charges.

