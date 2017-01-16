Officials to celebrate Martin Luther King at annual ceremony

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island political, community and religious leaders plan to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at the state’s annual commemoration of the civil rights leader.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Providence.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and other elected leaders plan to attend.

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission organizes the celebration.

State Rep. Raymond A. Hull, a Providence Democrat, leads the commission and will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Rev. Carl Balark Jr., pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, will deliver the invocation and benediction.

The public is invited. The commemoration includes speeches, musical performances by the Mount Pleasant High School Chorus and RPM Voices of Rhode Island, and award presentations.

