Woonsocket suspect arrested for the 19th time

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was arrested for the 19th time over the weekend.

Woonsocket police say 28-year-old Jarett OHagan is a frequent flyer when it comes to arrests.

On Woonsocket Police Department’s Facebook page, police posted OHagan’s mugshot saying it is his 19th arrest, and if the Woonsocket police had a rewards program, OHagan would be their best customer.

OHagan was arrested during a dangerous call on Ascension Street in which shots were fired.

OHagan was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon while intoxicated, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, firing in a compact area, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

He will be arraigned Tuesday.

