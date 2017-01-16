Tractor trailer crash sends 2 to the hosptial - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tractor trailer crash sends 2 to the hosptial

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police. Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police.
Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police. Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

ATTLEBORO, M.A. — A two car crash involving a tractor trailer rollover has sent two people to the hospital on Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the two car crash happened around 8:30 a.m., near the Exit 1 ramp on I-95 South.   

Authorities say the drivers of the tractor trailer and car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police had both the off-ramp and two lanes of the highway shut down following until the crash was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 ©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
