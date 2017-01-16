Tractor trailer crash sends 2 to the hosptial

By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, M.A. — A two car crash involving a tractor trailer rollover has sent two people to the hospital on Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the two car crash happened around 8:30 a.m., near the Exit 1 ramp on I-95 South.

Authorities say the drivers of the tractor trailer and car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police had both the off-ramp and two lanes of the highway shut down following until the crash was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

