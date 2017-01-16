Gene Cernan, last astronaut on the moon, dies at 82 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gene Cernan, last astronaut on the moon, dies at 82

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of NASA. Courtesy of NASA.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

HOUSTON, T.X. - Former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at age 82.              

NASA announced that Cernan died Monday surrounded by his family. NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs confirmed the death but had no immediately details.              

Cernan and Apollo 17 crewmate Harrison Schmitt spent three days on the moon in December 1972.

As he followed Schmitt into the lunar lander for the return home, he offered a message of “peace and hope for all mankind.”              

He also traced the initials of his 9-year-old daughter into the dust of the lunar surface.              

Cernan also took part in a Gemini spaceflight in 1965 and in Apollo 10, the last mission before the one that put Neil Armstrong on the moon in July 1969.

 ©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.