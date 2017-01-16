Free coats offered to homeless and low-income veterans

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A nonprofit group is working with the Providence VA Medical Center to give away winter clothing to homeless and low-income veterans.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is holding a coat giveaway for veterans at the medical center on Chalkstone Avenue in Providence from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

The group helps homeless veterans and veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless.

It's giving away coats, gloves, hats, sweatshirts, blankets and care packages to help keep veterans warm this winter.

More than 100 coats were donated for the giveaway.

Operation Stand Down says about 200 veterans benefited from a similar coat giveaway in November.

