After 146 years Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus will close

PROVIDENCE- For 146 years the Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey's circus has offered shows featuring, dancing clowns, performers defying gravity and animals trained to "wow" crowds. However, this week the circus has decided close its curtains for good.



"We looked at the ticket sales from last year, and then what we were seeing in advance sales this year. It led us to this decision," says Juliette Feld, Chief Operating Officer.



Ringling Bros. Has two traveling "circuses" one of them will have it's last performance in Providence in May.



"My box office people told me they were getting calls from all over the country, in fact a gentleman from Texas is bringing his whole family to Providence to see the last performance," says General Manager of The Dunkin Donuts Center Larry Lepore.

Lepore says the decision does not come as a shock as they have seen a decline in attendance over the past 5 years. Providence has seen good times, but also tragic times with the circus. They were the venue hosting the show when faulty equipment sent eight acrobats falling more than 20 feet to the ground.

"When we had the circus accident, the way Rhode Island hospital and the way the staff here treated the circus performers left a place in his heart there's no doubt about it,"says Lepore.

Just two years later, the Dunkin Donuts center was chosen to host the last show featuring the world famous elephants. Now, they will be one of the last cities fans can travel to, to catch the show.

"I would expect we are going to see great numbers, and its going to be unfortunate, but its going to be people coming, bringing their children for the last time to say goodbye," adds Lepore.



Tickets will go on sale for the show next month.

