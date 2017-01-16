Governor Raimondo proposes 90-cent hike in minimum wage - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Governor Raimondo proposes 90-cent hike in minimum wage

Gov. Gina Raimondo Gov. Gina Raimondo

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is proposing a 90-cent hike in the state's minimum wage.              

Raimondo announced the proposal to raise the wage from $9.60 to $10.50 an hour during a breakfast Monday to honor civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr.              

The Providence Journal reports that Raimondo's minimum wage increase would take effect on Oct. 1, 2017 if she can persuade state lawmakers to go along with the hike.       

Raimondo was unable last year to convince lawmakers to raise the wage to $10.10 an hour.              

Raimondo said no one working full-time should live in poverty.              

Massachusetts and Washington state currently have the highest new minimum wages in the country, at $11 per hour.

Connecticut's minimum wage climbed to $10.10 at the start of the year.

