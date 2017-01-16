Bryant Rally Falls Short Against Visiting Harvard

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) _ Chris Lewis had 14 points with 6-for-7 shooting, Bryce Aiken scored 14 more and Harvard held off Bryant on Monday night to get its third straight win, 70-65.



Leading by 14 at the break, Harvard (9-5) had to scramble in the second half as Bryant chipped away. The Bulldogs (5-13) cut the margin to single digits on back-to-back 3-pointers from Bosko Kostur to make it 59-54, and later pulled into striking distance with a pair of free throws from Ikenna Ndugba to trail 66-65 with 19 seconds left.



But the Crimson dug in, with Siyani Chambers and Lewis each going 2 for 2 at the free throw line to clinch the win.

Chambers and Seth Towns finished with 13 points each for Harvard, which forced 18 turnovers.



Sabastian Townes led Bryant with 17 points, Kostur finished with 16 points and Ndugba had 14. The Bulldogs have lost three of their last four games.