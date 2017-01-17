Gov. proposes free 2 year tuition to public colleges for RI grads

One day ahead of her State of the State address Governor Gina Raimondo proposed a plan that would offer Rhode Island high school graduates a free associates degree at CCRI or pay for the last two years at the state's other public colleges URI or RIC.



"The reality is the economy is changing," said Raimondo. "It is changing in ways that is leaving people behind and that is causing challenges and what we need to do is upscale people."



To qualify for free tuition under this proposal, students must be eligible for in–state tuition. In most cases that means students must have lived in Rhode Island for at least 3 years.



If passed, the program would begin with seniors graduating in 2017. It only applies to those just graduating high school or students who receive their GED before the age of 19.



The program comes with an estimated $30 million price tag by the year 2021.

Gary Sasse, the Director of the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University has some initial concerns.



"What kind of certainty do we have that the kids that enroll in those courses and get free tuition will be taking courses that will prove beneficial when they go out in the job market," said Sasse.



Sasse also has concerns about the program not being need based.

"You have a situation where modest income people are subsidizing rich people," said Sasse.



