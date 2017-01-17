Raynham suspect in custody after armed standoff

By: News Staff

RAYNHAM, MASS. — A domestic dispute call turned into an hours-long armed stand off Monday night.

The suspect was identified as a Quincy Police Officer. Raynham and Taunton police responded to a domestic dispute call around 9 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the male suspect fired two shots from inside the home at the responding officers.

Police were able to get the female victim out of the home safely.

The state police negotiators and SWAT teams worked for hours to talk down the suspect.

The 51-year-old man, identified only as a Quincy Police Officer, eventually surrendered to authorities.

There is no word yet on the potential charges, but the suspect will be arraigned in Taunton District Court Tuesday.

