Gov. Raimondo prepares State of the State speech

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is expected to talk about past accomplishments as well as her goals for the future during her State of the State address.

The Tuesday night speech will be the Democrat’s third since taking office in 2015.

In a change from the previous two years, she won’t be presenting her budget plan on the same day as the speech. Her tax-and-spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year will be rolled out Thursday.

State officials have projected a $58.7 million surplus for the current fiscal year but are expecting a $112 million budget shortfall for the following year. Raimondo has said it’s important to preserve education aid but other cuts are possible.

She plans to run for a second four-year term in 2018.

ABC6 News will have the governor’s address live on channel 6 and our website abc6.com followed by in-depth analysis and reaction.

