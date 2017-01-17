Sterling murder suspect due in court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sterling murder suspect due in court

By: News Staff

STERLING, CONN. — The Connecticut teen who is facing murder charges in the death of his classmate is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Police say 19-year-old Kevin Weismore of Sterling admitted to stabbing Todd Allen several times.

Allen’s body was discovered in the woods weeks after he went missing near the Rhode Island border while dirt biking.

Allen’s mother Greiving Tuesday morning not only for her son’s life, but Weismore’s as well.

“He just had so much more to give that he didn’t give yet,” said Christina Moses; mother of victim.

Weismore claims Allen pulled a gun on him when the two met.

Allen was allegedly interested in buying marijuana from Weismore.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
