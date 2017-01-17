Man accused of putting camera in Target restroom

By: ABC6 News Staff

A Providence man is facing video voyeurism charges after a small camera was found in a Target restroom. Lincoln police arrested Umit Cakmak, 41, Saturday after management at the store, located at the Lincoln Mall, alerted them to the camera and provided them with a photo of the suspect.

During their investigation, officers discovered Cakmak had an active arrest warrant for a similar incident out of Warwick. Cakmak’s vehicle, an unattended 2000 tan Toyota Carolla bearing a Delaware registration, was parked in the mall lot. Cakmak was taken into custody a short time later after he returned to his car.

Cakmak was processed and turned over to the Warwick Police Department where he was later arraigned on Video Voyeurism charge for the Lincoln incident.

“Facilities that provide public restrooms should make it practice to periodically check for things that are out of the ordinary,” said Capt. Philip Gould of the Lincoln Police Department. “It is also important for the general public to stay situationally aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.”

