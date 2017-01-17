North Kingston home invasion ends in arrest

By: ABC6 News Staff

A home invasion by a masked suspect in North Kingstown ends in the arrest of an Exeter man. Jordan Rice, 33, turned himself in to State Police and is set to be arraigned in Kent Count Court today.

Police were called to 693 Dry Bridge Road for a disturbance around 7:20 Monday night. They say Rice entered the home through a back door carrying a loaded shot gun, pointed it at a woman inside and demanded money. A male resident then grabbed the barrel of the shotgun and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, officers say Rice discharged a round into the floor. The woman then hit him in the head using a baseball bat. At that point Rice took off on foot.

Rice was tracked to a home in Coventry where State Police and Coventry Police surrounded it. Officers were able to talk him into coming out.

None of the victims were harmed during the incident.

Rice is charged with dishcarging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, Burglary, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in a Dwelling house.

More charges could be forth coming.

