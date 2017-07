By: ABC6 News Staff

A Rhode Island man was killed while snowmobiling in Millinocket, Maine over the weekend. The warden says Edmond Imondi, 53, of Foster was riding with 2 friends on a trail hen he went around a curve and hit a tree.

Imondi was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation shows that speed, unfamiliarity with the area, and conditions may all be factors.

This is the third snowmobile death in Maine this season.

