Grand jury indicts Wyatt Detention Facility escapee - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Grand jury indicts Wyatt Detention Facility escapee

Posted: Updated:
Photo Credit- WCVB Photo Credit- WCVB

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A federal grand jury has indicted a man who escaped from a Rhode Island prison and was on the run for five days.             

U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha says the grand jury in Providence returned an indictment Tuesday charging James Morales with escaping from the custody of the attorney general.              

Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls Dec. 31. He was captured about 50 miles north, in Somerville, Massachusetts.         

The 35-year-old former Army reservist had been held for about a year on charges he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester.              

It took hours for correctional officers to notice when Morales escaped from the privately run prison.              

He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.