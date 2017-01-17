Updated technology assists RI State Police in Cracking 30 year cold case

WARWICK- Updated technology assisted Rhode Island state police in cracking a more than 30 year cold case this week. Through social media posts and other sources, they were able to locate two girls abducted from Warwick. They were just 3 and half and 10 months old when they went missing. Their father Russell Yates says his 3 decade search has finally ended.

"The whole thing was, I've always been trying to find my children," says Mr. Yates.

It's believed his wife Elaine Yates left home with their children in 1985 due to a domestic dispute and never returned. It was an anonymous tip in December, that led state police to Texas.



"After a thorough investigation detectives were able to locate Elaine Yates in Houston Texas under an alias name, and her two children were also located in Houston under alias names," says Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Philbin of the Rhode Island State Police.



Elaine who was going by the name of Leina Waldberg confirmed her true identity to police and was arrested and charged with child snatching, a warrant that has been out there since November of 1988.



"What happens with my ex wife, I feel bad about, but we have to figure out whats going on here," adds Mr. Yates.



While Mr. Yates family has been found, the wait for a reunion has just begun.

"His information was given to his daughters. Its up to them if they want to make communication. It didn't go vice versa, their information was not given to him," adds Lieutenant Colonel Philbin.

Yates says his message to his daughters, that they have a father who loves them and want to see them.

"And now at least its up to them to get in touch with me."

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017