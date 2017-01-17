Providence mayor issues plan for improving infrastructure

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The mayor of Providence has unveiled a five-year capital improvement plan that calls for spending between $16 million and $34 million annually on repairs and infrastructure improvement projects in the city.

The Providence Journal reports Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza's proposal will be reviewed by the City Plan Commission.

Elorza's plan calls for spending $21.4 million in the upcoming fiscal year, with $10 million of that spent on resurfacing and street repairs and $2.2 million spent on sanitary sewers and stormwater management.

Stormwater sewer improvements are required under the terms of a consent agreement between the city and the state Department of Environmental Management.

The proposal foresees spending $19 million in fiscal 2019, $34 million in 2020, $31 million in 2021 and $16 million in 2022.

