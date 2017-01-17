Quincy Police officer arrested after standoff in Raynham

By Alana Cerrone

Dozens of guns – shotguns, rifles, semi-automatic weapons - all pulled from the Raynham home of 51-year-old Quincy Police officer Keith Wilbur.

Raynham Police say the 18-year police department veteran fired at them through a door when they tried to speak with him.

Officers were called to his Britton Street home for a domestic dispute around 9:00 Monday night.

When they got there they were able to talk to his wife, but Wilbur had other plans.

"In an attempt to engage the male party who was not in the same room they received two shots fired through the door."

According to a police report, Wilbur was drunk and loading his guns in the basement.

He then threatened a Raynham Police Sergeant on scene, saying 'do not come down the stairs, I will murder you & then kill myself."

No one was injured and police were able to get Wilbur's wife and children out of the home safely.

State Police, officers from several towns, and the SWAT Team negotiated for hours with Wilbur until he finally surrendered.

He was arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder and held without bail until his hearing on Friday. He was placed on administrative leave with the Quincy Police Department.

