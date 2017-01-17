State of the State speech pitches economic initiatives

Governor Gina Raimondo casting a positive light on the state of Rhode Island during her third State of the State address Tuesday night.

"I stand before you this evening filled with optimism, pride and hope for our future to tell you that the state of our state strong and getting stronger every day,” said Raimondo.

The speech highlighted many accomplishments and outlined proposals that the Governor plans to unveil in her budget on Thursday.

Those proposals include a program that would offer Rhode Island high school grads 2 free years of public college, raising the minimum wage, investments in the manufacturing industry and a plan to reduce the car tax by at least 30 percent.

That's an issue that hits home with Speaker Nick Mattiello who was not fully satisfied with the proposal.

"It's not what I was hoping to see and I'm not sure if there's any relief this year and I've indicated that I've intended real relief this year for our citizens so that's going to be something that we have to work on,” said Mattiello.

The Senate President Theresa Paiva Weed telling ABC 6 she was pleased to hear the Governor's proposal to raise wages for home care workers and people who work with those with developmental disabilities.

"The investments in the direct care workers which will allow people to age in place with dignity and pay attention to our direct care community, our priority for the senate,” said Paiva Weed.

In terms of problems, the Governor did briefly touch on some challenge areas, most notably the botched launch of the new benefits system.

"I share everyone's frustration,” said Raimondo.

The Governor coming under fire on that subject during the Republican Response given by Minority Leader Patricia Morgan.

"The failures with the UHIP benefits system is another depressing confirmation that our government is broken,” said Morgan.

The Governor will release her budget on Thursday, at that point we will learn more specifics about many of the proposals she highlighted in Tuesday’s address.

