By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

In high school boys basketball Tuesday, St. Raphael staying perfect with a 58-52 win on the road over North Kingstown. Trevante Jones scoring 26 points for the Saints.

In a showdown of rivals, Justin Mazzulla's 27 points leading Hendricken past LaSalle, 56-51.

Classical also earning a win over a rival, beating Central, 59-52.