Cranston Native Jack Capuano Fired By New York Islanders As Head - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston Native Jack Capuano Fired By New York Islanders As Head Coach

Posted: Updated:

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

        The New York Islanders have fired coach Jack Capuano.

        Assistant general manager/coach Doug Weight will serve as Capuano's interim replacement. GM Garth Snow announced the move Tuesday.

        The Islanders were 17-17-8 and are in last place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

        This was Capuano's seventh season as Islanders coach. New York went 227-192-64 under Capuano and made three playoff appearances.

        The organization is under new ownership that is expected to look at wholesale changes in the offseason.

        AP-WF-01-17-17 2015GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.