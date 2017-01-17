Cranston Native Jack Capuano Fired By New York Islanders As Head Coach

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The New York Islanders have fired coach Jack Capuano.

Assistant general manager/coach Doug Weight will serve as Capuano's interim replacement. GM Garth Snow announced the move Tuesday.

The Islanders were 17-17-8 and are in last place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

This was Capuano's seventh season as Islanders coach. New York went 227-192-64 under Capuano and made three playoff appearances.

The organization is under new ownership that is expected to look at wholesale changes in the offseason.

AP-WF-01-17-17 2015GMT

