Bristol County sheriffs sign ICE agreement

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — Sheriffs in Bristol County will soon be able to investigate offenders believed to be undocumented immigrants.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and sheriffs in Plymouth County will sign an agreement Wednesday allowing local law enforcement to perform immigration law enforcement roles.

That includes identifying, processing, and detaining undocumented immigrants.

Prior to this agreement, only Boston Ice Officers could perform these functions.

