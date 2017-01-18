2 men charged in deadly Johnston gas station crash

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

JOHNSTON, R.I. – Police say two men have been charged in that deadly accident in Johnston last month; alleging the men where racing their cars just prior to the crash.

Police say on December 13th, 2016, Zachery Albanese and Peter Lawrence were engaging in a high speed race, resulting in Albanese hitting a third vehicle, driven by 87-year-old Andrea D'agostino, who was attempting to make a left turn on Bishop Hill Road on Route 6.

Authorities say that's when Albanese lost control of his car, and spun into the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station, where it hit an empty Honda SUV that was parked at the pump.

That SUV subsequently exploded.

As a result, Albanese's two passengers 18-year-olds Taylor Reilly and Dylan Laurenzo were killed.

Albanese and Lawrence were both arraigned and released on $10,000 bail. They'll be in court on Friday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017