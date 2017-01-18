Bobby DeLuca pleads no contest to conspiracy to commit murder

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. - Notorious mobster Bobby DeLuca pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit murder.

DeLuca appeared in Kent County Superior Court early Wednesday evening. His plea is in connection to the 1992 murder of mob enforcer Kevin Hanrahan.

Had DeLuca pleaded not guilty, the State was prepared to prove his ties to Hanrahan's murder. Assistant Attorney General Jim Baume told the judge DeLuca "did conspire together with Rocco Argenti and other co-conspirators both known and unknown to do an unlawful act."

Last year, DeLuca had pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in the 1993 murder of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.

DiSarro's remains were found in March behind a mill in providence.

