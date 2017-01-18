Family, friends of Elaine Yates show up to see her in court

By Bianca Buono

Elaine Yates’ trip back home to Rhode Island was very short. After being escorted by Rhode Island State Police out of Kent County Superior Court, Yates was taken directly to T.F. Green and is well on her way back to Houston.

Her family and friends were stunned to see that Yates and her two children had been found.

"I'm just glad that they were safe and sound,” said Richard Patenaude, Yates’ cousin.

Several family members and friends of Elaine Yates sat in the front row of the courtroom Wednesday morning as Yates was arraigned.

"I wish she could've stayed free,” said a woman who identified herself as Carol, a childhood friend of Yates.

Carol says she hasn’t heard from Yates since 1985 when police say she took her two young children and fled. Police say Yates and her husband, Russell, had some sort of domestic dispute and Carol believes it was physical.

"Imagine that little tiny thing being abused?” said Carol as she left the arraignment.

Because of that history, Yates’ friends and family were disappointed that she is now being charged with child abduction before a court order.

“She was a victim of domestic abuse when she left,” said another friend of Yates outside of the courthouse.

After the hearing, Rhode Island State Police escorted Yates out of court through a back exit.

"She will not be coming out the front door,” said Craig Berke, a court spokesman.

From court, state police took her right to T.F. Green where she boarded a flight back to Houston. ABC6 saw no sign of Yates’ two daughters or her ex-husband Russell Yates at Wednesday’s court hearing.

