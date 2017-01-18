Woman pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges, will serve no - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges, will serve no jail time

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. - The New Bedford woman who was charged in connection with the discovery of nearly fifty dead or sick animals has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Authorities say in 2015, 25-year-old Sabrina Harding and 26-year-old Jack Brousseau bought the animals at auctions and on Craigslist, saying they wanted to take care of them.

Later, forty-six dead and malnourished animals were discovered on their New Bedford property.

The investigation led authorities to another run-down property in Tiverton, leased by Harding, where they found dead chickens, ducks, and a skeleton of a llama.

Harding is facing three years probation, and will not serve jail time.

Brousseau will face a judge at the end of this month.

