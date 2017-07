By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced on Thursday that the closed section of Smith Street in Providence has been reopened.

Authorities had said a section of Smith Street heading eastbound in the area of Gaspee Street and Canal Street was closed after construction crews disturbed a retaining wall Wednesday evening.

No further information is available at this time.

