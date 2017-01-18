Whatley police sergeant rescues injured owl from roadway

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WHATELY, M.A. - A Massachusetts police sergeant is being credited for the second time in three months with rescuing an injured owl.

Who?

Whately Police say Sgt. Donald Bates responded to a call about an owl that had apparently been struck by a car Tuesday afternoon on a local road.

They say he found the owl standing in the middle of the roadway.

Bates said the bird had an injured leg and did not try to fly away when he approached it.

Bates wrapped the barred owl in a blanket and took it to a bird rehabilitation center in

Conway, where it is being nursed back to health.

Police say Bates had found another injured owl on a different road in October and brought to the same rehabilitation center.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017