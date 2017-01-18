Whatley police sergeant rescues injured owl from roadway - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Whatley police sergeant rescues injured owl from roadway

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Whately Police Department. Courtesy of the Whately Police Department.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WHATELY, M.A. - A Massachusetts police sergeant is being credited for the second time in three months with rescuing an injured owl.              

Who?              

Whately Police say Sgt. Donald Bates responded to a call about an owl that had apparently been struck by a car Tuesday afternoon on a local road.              

They say he found the owl standing in the middle of the roadway.        

Bates said the bird had an injured leg and did not try to fly away when he approached it.         

Bates wrapped the barred owl in a blanket and took it to a bird rehabilitation center in

Conway, where it is being nursed back to health.              

Police say Bates had found another injured owl on a different road in October and brought to the same rehabilitation center.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.