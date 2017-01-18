Seekonk Police identify victim in fatal crash

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. – Police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash in Seekonk on Wednesday.

According to police, 64-year-old Steven Burek, of Seekonk was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital after his car crashed into a tree Friday, January 13, 2017.

Seekonk Police responded at approximately 9:57PM, when an officer was traveling on Newman Avenue near Rye Street, and spotted the crash.

Burek was the operator and only person in the Nissan pickup truck that left the roadway and collided with a tree.

As a result of the crash, gasoline began leaking from the truck and soon ignited.

Two police officers, as well as an off-duty East Providence Fire Fighter were able to remove Burek from the truck.

The crash scene is currently being investigated by Seekonk Patrol Officers and Seekonk Police Detectives, as well as the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Team.

Authorities say State Police Investigators from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office will also be assisting with the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

